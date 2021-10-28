146,621 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 146,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,780,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.08% of Charter Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,241,000 after acquiring an additional 51,164 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after acquiring an additional 991,782 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Loop Capital began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $714.51 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $764.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $717.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.