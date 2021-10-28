$14.23 Million in Sales Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to report sales of $14.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.76 million. Genasys reported sales of $13.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year sales of $46.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.72 million to $46.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $58.82 million, with estimates ranging from $54.03 million to $63.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of Genasys stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.08. 24,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,095. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, Director Scott L. Anchin purchased 5,000 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,905 shares in the company, valued at $839,441.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Genasys in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

