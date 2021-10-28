$129.51 Million in Sales Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to announce sales of $129.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.84 million. BRP Group reported sales of $65.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year sales of $539.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $521.58 million to $554.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $765.75 million, with estimates ranging from $644.11 million to $814.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.87 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

BRP stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $40.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.74.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

