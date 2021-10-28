10,166 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,166 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $269.44. 9,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $196.09 and a one year high of $281.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.13.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

