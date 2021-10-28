1,005 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Purchased by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK stock opened at $268.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.90. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $196.09 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.13.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

