1,000,000 Shares in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) Purchased by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTVIU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $615,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $858,000.

FTVIU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,313. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

