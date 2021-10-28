$1.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to post $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.73. KB Home reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $5.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KB Home.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $40.03 on Monday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in KB Home by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in KB Home by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.