$1.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) will report earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $1.76. LPL Financial reported earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.74 to $9.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LPL Financial.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPLA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $172.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.18. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $176.96.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

