$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will report $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $6.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.50.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,786 shares of company stock worth $7,790,066. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10,444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 177.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.07. The company had a trading volume of 710,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day moving average is $114.30. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $76.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.