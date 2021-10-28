$1.07 EPS Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. FirstCash reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on FCFS shares. TheStreet raised shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of FirstCash stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.35. The company had a trading volume of 242,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,881. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.96. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $95.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,474,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,498,000 after purchasing an additional 498,259 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in FirstCash by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,240,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,694,000 after purchasing an additional 76,607 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,323,000 after purchasing an additional 211,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,426,000 after acquiring an additional 42,509 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

