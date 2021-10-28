$0.71 EPS Expected for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.72. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full year earnings of $7.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $7.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSCO. Evercore ISI began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,054,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,039,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,603,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $51.00 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

