$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.45. US Foods reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 246.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE:USFD opened at $34.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -349.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75. US Foods has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in US Foods during the third quarter worth $14,384,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of US Foods by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of US Foods by 234.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 27.8% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of US Foods by 23.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

