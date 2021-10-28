$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. First Community reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCCO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ FCCO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.55. 8,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,607. First Community has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

