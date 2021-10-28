-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.26). Asana posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.88). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.08.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.21 per share, with a total value of $23,302,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,819,157.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $1,823,475.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,036,135.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and have sold 138,512 shares worth $12,662,185. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Asana by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Asana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $124.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $139.98.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

