$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.20. Mueller Water Products posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,596 shares of company stock valued at $660,584 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 142.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth $66,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.