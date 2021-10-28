-$0.18 EPS Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). Nordic American Tankers reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 103.66%. The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

NYSE NAT opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $395.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 34,845 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,641,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after buying an additional 187,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

