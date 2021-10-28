$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. RLJ Lodging Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Shares of RLJ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.47. 126,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,428. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $17.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 36,083 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 46,411 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

