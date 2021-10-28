-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). ADMA Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 126.67% and a negative return on equity of 76.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Lenz purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and sold 2,341,949 shares worth $3,015,016. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 55.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares during the period. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADMA remained flat at $$1.35 during trading hours on Friday. 12,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,753. The company has a market capitalization of $179.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

