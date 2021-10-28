-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

PLYA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,276. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $288,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 111,595 shares of company stock worth $848,060 over the last 90 days. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

