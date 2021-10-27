Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $433.26

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 433.26 ($5.66) and traded as low as GBX 355 ($4.64). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 355 ($4.64), with a volume of 7,442 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 416.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 433.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £172.60 million and a P/E ratio of 21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.38%.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

