Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,079,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $760,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 641.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,087,000 after buying an additional 1,267,799 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 387.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,240,000 after buying an additional 1,127,067 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 760.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after buying an additional 1,122,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 503.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,889,000 after buying an additional 968,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $210.52 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $211.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.05. The company has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,126 shares of company stock worth $8,638,462. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

