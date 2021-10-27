Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Sells $780,756.25 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $3,860,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.0% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

