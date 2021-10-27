ZeroSwap Trading Down 7% Over Last Week (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000759 BTC on popular exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $26.92 million and $1.09 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00049977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.93 or 0.00209202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00097202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,331,748 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

