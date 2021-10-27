Zero Utility Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $138.00 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $669,651.61 and $138.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for $691.25 or 0.01172957 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00050523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.16 or 0.00208978 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00099267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

