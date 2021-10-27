Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $31,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,770,000 after acquiring an additional 788,349 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,473,000 after acquiring an additional 568,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after acquiring an additional 184,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,603,000 after acquiring an additional 144,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZBRA opened at $525.41 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $281.02 and a 1 year high of $594.77. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $553.82 and a 200-day moving average of $526.72.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Stephens raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.14.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.