Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) to “Hold”

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

SCHN opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average is $49.02. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,028,000 after purchasing an additional 258,557 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 747.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,492 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 835,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 440,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after buying an additional 69,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.