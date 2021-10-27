Zacks Investment Research Lowers UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation has become an industry leader and remains one of the fastest growing companies in the Uniform and Textile Services business. Its business is the rental Lease and Sale of work clothing, uniforms, protective apparel, careerwear, and facility service products to businesses in virtually all industrial categories. The major portion of the Company’s business is Uniform Rental Service Programs, wherein it provides customers with all necessary products plus weekly cleaning, maintenance, and any needed replacements of work clothing. The Company became the first private industrial launderer to be granted a government license to process nuclear-contaminated garments. The Company has developed a separate division, UniTech Services Group, which now includes specialized plants throughout the United States and in Europe. UniFirst is a national leader in cleaning and decontaminating the garments worn by workers who maintain and refuel nuclear power and nuclear processing equipment. “

NYSE:UNF opened at $202.79 on Friday. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $160.70 and a 1 year high of $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.96.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UniFirst will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli bought 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in UniFirst by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in UniFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in UniFirst by 6.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

