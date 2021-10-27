Zacks Investment Research Lowers TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.13. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $53,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,301 shares of company stock worth $596,291. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 205.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

