Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

RTLR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.83.

RTLR opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $13.23.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $101.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.64 million. On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTLR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 793.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,266,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,028 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 59.8% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,607,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 601,417 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 95.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 713,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 348,240 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 201.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 306,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 14.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,757,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,189,000 after acquiring an additional 219,009 shares during the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

