Zacks Investment Research Downgrades City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to Hold

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CIO. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, City Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

NYSE CIO opened at $19.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $19.33.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

