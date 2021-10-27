Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) to Sell

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

Bilibili stock opened at $76.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Bilibili has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 258.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 207.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

