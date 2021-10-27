Zacks: Brokerages Expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $324.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to report sales of $324.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $331.00 million and the lowest is $318.42 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $362.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.25. 494,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,293. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of -0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

