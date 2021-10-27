Zacks: Brokerages Expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $298.04 Million

Analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to report $298.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $303.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.00 million. PGT Innovations posted sales of $238.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.83 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE PGTI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,146. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.5% during the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

