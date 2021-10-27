Zacks: Brokerages Expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will report $2.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.25 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $8.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on OC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.32. The company had a trading volume of 52,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.46 and a 200 day moving average of $96.37. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $64.56 and a 52-week high of $109.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 199,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 44.2% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 359,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,714,000 after acquiring an additional 110,143 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

