Zacks: Brokerages Expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $294.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will announce sales of $294.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $296.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $293.19 million. NETGEAR posted sales of $378.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NETGEAR.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $112,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $890,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,154 shares of company stock worth $2,593,338. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,502 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the second quarter worth $1,434,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 9.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 591.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 23,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.36. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $965.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

