Zacks: Brokerages Expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Post $1.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. ICF International reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $392.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.36 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of ICF International stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.35. 595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,486. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.52. ICF International has a 52-week low of $63.59 and a 52-week high of $102.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,361,000 after acquiring an additional 26,677 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in ICF International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,807,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in ICF International by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

