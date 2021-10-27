Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Park-Ohio posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 4.30%.

PKOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 185.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

PKOH traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,177. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $41.78.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

