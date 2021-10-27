Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Ecovyst posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECVT. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ECVT traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $11.31. 1,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,462. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at $7,521,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at $357,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $234,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

