Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to Post $0.44 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Capital Product Partners posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $3.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.74 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 40.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CPLP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.57. 152,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.05. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

