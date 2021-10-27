Zacks: Analysts Expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Analysts expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to post $4.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.99 billion and the lowest is $4.88 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $5.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year sales of $19.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.68 billion to $19.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $19.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUMN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 116,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,507,171. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.