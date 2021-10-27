Zacks: Analysts Expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will announce $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. Capri posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.76.

In related news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRI opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. Capri has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.19.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

