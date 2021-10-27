Zacks: Analysts Expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Post $0.30 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.25. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 650%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%.

Several analysts have weighed in on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,166. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,441.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 19,942.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,385,000 after buying an additional 4,762,256 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,182,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,221,000 after buying an additional 3,013,971 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,175,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,836,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,329,000 after buying an additional 1,733,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

