Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Pyxis Tankers posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pyxis Tankers.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 40.08%. The company had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PXS shares. Univest Sec reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXS. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20,049 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 1,311.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 362,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,050. The company has a market cap of $30.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.69. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $4.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pyxis Tankers (PXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.