Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to Post $0.87 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will announce earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Kforce reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.31 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

KFRC stock opened at $64.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.32. Kforce has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $964,710.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,808 shares of company stock worth $4,722,285. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 76.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Kforce by 3.9% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 154,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kforce by 10.1% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Kforce during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

