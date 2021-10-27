Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. CNX Resources reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 725%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.40 million.

CNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 1,647.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,607,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,980. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

