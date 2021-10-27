Zacks: Analysts Anticipate C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.28 Million

Brokerages expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will report $7.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. C4 Therapeutics posted sales of $8.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $30.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.20 million to $31.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $31.28 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCCC shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

Shares of CCCC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 140,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,268. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.72.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $33,929.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 11,336 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $510,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,301 shares of company stock worth $8,051,182 over the last three months. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 144.5% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 268,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 158,405 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 71.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 579,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,920,000 after purchasing an additional 240,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

