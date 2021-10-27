Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $4.27 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $4.27 million and $1.43 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 50% higher against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00069509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00070725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00095962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,072.58 or 1.00115735 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,975.05 or 0.06736889 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

