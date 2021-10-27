Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.08 Million

Brokerages expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to report $98.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.50 million and the lowest is $97.74 million. Yext posted sales of $89.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year sales of $387.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $386.90 million to $387.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $440.14 million, with estimates ranging from $431.90 million to $453.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yext.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YEXT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Shares of YEXT stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,851. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.41. Yext has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $20.23.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $48,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $101,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,980 shares of company stock worth $1,042,080. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yext by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Yext during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yext (YEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.