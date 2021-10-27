YEE Hits Market Cap of $1.90 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 27th. One YEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. YEE has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $255,081.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00050945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.62 or 0.00210878 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00099444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE (YEE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

