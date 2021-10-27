XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) vs. NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Head-To-Head Analysis

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares XPO Logistics and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPO Logistics 2.62% 21.65% 3.95% NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for XPO Logistics and NextPlay Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPO Logistics 0 4 19 0 2.83 NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

XPO Logistics currently has a consensus target price of $122.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.82%. NextPlay Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.14%. Given XPO Logistics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe XPO Logistics is more favorable than NextPlay Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XPO Logistics and NextPlay Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPO Logistics $16.25 billion 0.61 $110.00 million $2.01 42.98 NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 4,227.15 -$16.51 million N/A N/A

XPO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

XPO Logistics has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.2% of XPO Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of XPO Logistics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

XPO Logistics beats NextPlay Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc. engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation. The Logistics segment includes value-added warehousing, distribution and inventory management, omnichannel and e-commerce fulfillment, reverse logistics, cold chain solutions, packaging and labeling, factory support, aftermarket support and order personalization services. The company was founded by Michael Welch and Keith Avery in May 1989 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

